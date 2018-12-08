Brokerages Set Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Price Target at $27.33

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam purchased 1,104,999 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,784,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung purchased 3,600 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 in the last ninety days.

PLAN traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,015. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

