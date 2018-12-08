Brokerages Set Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Price Target at $179.56

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,424. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $108.33 and a 1 year high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $3,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,797,990.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,142 shares of company stock valued at $14,466,014. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,957,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,272,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,027,000 after buying an additional 826,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,007,000 after buying an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,392,000 after buying an additional 319,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,061,000 after buying an additional 114,908 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

