Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT at $88.73

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.36 ($101.59).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.20 ($97.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME traded down €5.76 ($6.70) on Monday, reaching €62.24 ($72.37). The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1-year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.