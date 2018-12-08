Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Price Target at $143.79

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.79.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at $603,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,665.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,475. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

