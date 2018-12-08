Brokerages Set Innoviva Inc (INVA) Target Price at $17.00

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.27. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,008,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,804,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Innoviva by 397.1% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 50.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.