Brokerages Set SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Price Target at $3,485.63

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,485.63 ($45.55).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,420 ($44.69) to GBX 3,525 ($46.06) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,375 ($31.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 3,002 ($39.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,784 ($49.44).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

