Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Price Target at $30.67

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Clarkson Capital raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 71,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 107,829 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,963. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.