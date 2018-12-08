Brokerages Set TUI AG (TUI) Target Price at $1,717.00

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,717 ($22.44).

A number of research firms recently commented on TUI. UBS Group lowered TUI to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of TUI stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,113.50 ($14.55). The company had a trading volume of 2,309,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

