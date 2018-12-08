Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $191,000 Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 86.7% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

