Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Gabelli cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

MSI stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $25,920,405.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 152,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $19,249,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,151.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,902 shares of company stock valued at $107,111,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

