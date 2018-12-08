Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,546 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 180.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $5,518,000.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,793,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

