BRP (DOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.81

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$39.81 and last traded at C$40.13, with a volume of 163025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.25.

DOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on BRP from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.13.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 3.6475381355483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In related news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.80 per share, with a total value of C$91,600.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRP (DOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.81” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/brp-doo-sets-new-52-week-low-at-39-81.html.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.