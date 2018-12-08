BSM Technologies (GPS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.63

News coverage about BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BSM Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE:GPS opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. BSM Technologies has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.45.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

