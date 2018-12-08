Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens set a $14.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,817 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,836 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $24,638,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $9,738,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.