Burleson & Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after purchasing an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,918,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $969,984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,395,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

HON stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.14 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

