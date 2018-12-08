Cable One (CABO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $868.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on Cable One and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $845.67.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $870.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cable One has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $924.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 29.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Deborah J. Kissire acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $863.24 per share, for a total transaction of $86,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,289.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $3,897,869.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 570 shares of company stock valued at $495,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,642,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,674,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,896,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,085,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

