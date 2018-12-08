California Water Service Group (CWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

CWT stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

