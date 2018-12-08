CaliphCoin (CALC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CaliphCoin has a market cap of $554.00 and $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00055745 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin Profile

CaliphCoin (CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu. CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

