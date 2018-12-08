Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 19844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $953.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P news, CFO David West Griffin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP A Anderson William acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,644.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,456 shares of company stock worth $112,442. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 270,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 407,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

