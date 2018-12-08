Camden Property Trust (CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 63,000 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 63,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $5,965,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,913.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $95.67.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Camden Property Trust (CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo Sells 63,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/camden-property-trust-cpt-ceo-richard-j-campo-sells-63000-shares.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.