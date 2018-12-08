Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,188,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Camping World has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 148.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $172,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $951,687 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Camping World by 156,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Camping World by 1,706.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.