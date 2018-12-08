Canada Goose (GOOS) Trading Down 8.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $62.61. Approximately 2,728,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,233,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,199,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after acquiring an additional 967,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,219,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/canada-goose-goos-trading-down-8-4.html.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.