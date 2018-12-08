Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

