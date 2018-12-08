Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.99 Million Stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFLY. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 116.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shutterfly during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 36.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Shutterfly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 9,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $648,821.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $182,843.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $182,843.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock worth $3,586,398. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

