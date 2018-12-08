Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 669,259 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669,259 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 73,615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 471,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,575,000 after buying an additional 1,845,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

FTS stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

