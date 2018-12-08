Canadian Banc (BK) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.57

Press coverage about Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Banc earned a news impact score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BK stock opened at C$10.48 on Friday. Canadian Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

