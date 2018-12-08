Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Shares of CP traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.28. 760,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $166.36 and a 12-month high of $224.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

