Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$26.55 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$25.31 and a 52-week high of C$40.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.75.

In related news, insider Lester Shore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $90,443 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

