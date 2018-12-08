Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.75.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.55. 461,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,359. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$25.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

In other news, insider Lester Shore acquired 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $90,443 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.