Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.03 and last traded at C$39.82. 4,606,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,849,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$56.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canopy Growth (WEED) Trading 6.2% Higher” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/canopy-growth-weed-trading-6-2-higher.html.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.