Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

COF opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

