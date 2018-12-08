Capital Power (CPX) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$28.69 and last traded at C$28.59. 324,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 247,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.14 per share, with a total value of C$78,420.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Corp will post 2.0499999517385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

