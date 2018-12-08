Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.55 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 310,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 544,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 68,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,545,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

