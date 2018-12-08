Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.59.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.