Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 32.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,894,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2,150.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 227,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 50.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $901,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 150,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CDLX opened at $13.51 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $284.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

