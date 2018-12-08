Career Education Corp. (CECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CECO. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on Career Education in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of CECO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 213,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,241. The company has a market cap of $931.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Career Education will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 16,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $231,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $320,550 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

