Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

