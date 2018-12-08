Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,144,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307,660 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 464,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 890,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,058 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,391. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $104.34 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.