Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.89. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer bought 10,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,856.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

