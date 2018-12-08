CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.89

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 531069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.229999999220339 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$35,788.00. Also, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,635 and sold 86,351 shares valued at $335,466.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

