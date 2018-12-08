Charter Trust Co. Acquires 6,174 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 324.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

