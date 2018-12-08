Charter Trust Co. Has $725,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/charter-trust-co-has-725000-position-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.