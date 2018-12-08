Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

CPK stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $93.09.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

