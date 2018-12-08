Chevron Co. (CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 4,750 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50.

On Thursday, September 13th, James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 209.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

