Childrens Place (PLCE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. Childrens Place has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth $242,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.