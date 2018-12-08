Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $262.46 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $222.90 and a one year high of $314.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Churchill Downs’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 25th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,700 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,831.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,900 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.83 per share, with a total value of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/churchill-downs-inc-chdn-shares-bought-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.