CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 155,942.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $29.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

