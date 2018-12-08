Cimpress NV (CMPR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 113.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 90.9% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 12.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cimpress by 863.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 800 shares of company stock valued at $91,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.01. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price objective on Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

