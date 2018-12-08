Ciner Resources (CINR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.12

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciner Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ciner Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ciner Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $458.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ciner Resources LP will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

