Cirrus Logic, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

CRUS opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 20.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

